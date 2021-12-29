Bad news for fans of Final Fantasy XVI. Recently, Naoki Yoshida confirmed that the development of the video game suffered several delays.

Final Fantasy XVI it became news and not very exciting news. Regrettably, Naoki Yoshida revealed that the long-awaited title suffered several delays during its development. In this way, it will take much longer to see the light. This information was shared through social networks through an extensive statement, which explains what complications they faced and also surprises that could come in 2022.

“Last time we spoke, I promised that I would have more information on Final Fantasy XVI later in 2021. However, I regret to inform you that I will not be able to deliver on that promise as complications stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have delayed the development of the game in almost half a year. Despite the complications, during this year they tried to address the problems and also began to work on tasks such as “Increase the quality of graphical assets, refine combat mechanics, develop individual battles, put the finishing touches on cut scenes and carry out general graphical optimization.” Furthermore, he added: “Our main goal now is to be as practical as possible with the game to see it completely polished.”

Big surprises?

This statement ends with Naoki Yoshida revealed an important news, which comes to calm the waters after the confirmed delay. In this way, he revealed that the current plan is to publicize a “Big reveal” about Final Fantasy XVI in the spring of 2022. In the meantime, he apologized to fans who were waiting for more specific information on the game and thanked those who were excited for their patience regarding the matter.

Initially revealed during Sony’s PS5 2020 event, Final Fantasy XVI does not have official release information. Judging by the long delay the game suffered due to COVID-19, it is still unknown when it will be released.