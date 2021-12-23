From today until December 27 you can play Free Fire to participate in the winter activities of the New Era event to achieve fully customized cosmetics . These can be all yours just by entering the game daily

This facelift to the mobile video game has been a lots of gifts for users, thus celebrating these Christmas holidays. But it is not the only great novelty of the event, since now, in addition to going out to fight on the battlefield, you must deposit supplies so that the survivors of this meteorological disaster can move on with their lives. Through this addition, a new gameplay totally different that will also help us win prizes if we meet certain objectives, although there is still much more …

Garena doesn’t want you to run out of a gift for this Christmas. That is why you cannot forget about log in on the 25th of this month. In this way, you will get a pack of Christmas objects ideal for the celebration of the holiday. It includes items such as a backpack and cosmetics for your appearance, weapon and parachute.

Although the most coveted item of all is the Katana. Given its attractive appearance, you might think that it is something exclusive, but nothing is further from the truth. Enough with log in December 23 and 24 to get hold of it. Users will also be opting to reach a large number of collectibles where the Alta Delta Sled is located.

The snow is melting

Winter is about to disappear to give way to spring in just a few days. Between the day December 27 and January 9 next year the next station will make an appearance on Free Fire.

In the same way that it has happened during the winter, players can obtain cosmetics related to this spring theme. They can even explore the new Alps map without the snowfall thanks to an immersive experience of Virtual reality the same day that this second part of New Era begins and with which you can interact with the mapping.

On the part of Garena they have confirmed various novelties that will land soon, such as a new map which will be revealed during the following weeks. The company urges you to be attentive to its social networks to see first-hand the latest Free Fire updates. This is it for now. Still you are in time to collect the rewards of Christmas. We remind you that the event will close on the 27th for spring to begin, so there are only a few days left to fully enjoy this party in the video game.