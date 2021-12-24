The current two-year arc will close in Final Snow, Season 11, bringing items added in the final update to the Call of Duty: Mobile Credits Store. About this latest season of one of the most popular and ambitious games we will tell you all its details below in our complete guide to Call of Duty: Mobile.

Season finale in Call of Duty: Mobile

The season of one of the longest-running arcs in one of the games most valued by its gamer community ends, which brings items added in the final update of the Call of Duty: Mobile Credits Store. These changes are available from December 16 according to the official website.

it’s possible buy the Battle Pass, in the Premium pass levels, which allows you to obtain all the objects added in the final update of the Call of Duty: Mobile Credits Store. With this, you can earn all the content available on the Final Snow broadcast.

it’s possible Get Arctic Themed Operators such as Vagr Modir, Whisper of Winter Soap, Cliffhanger Atlas, Crash, and Keegan. From December 14 there will be discounts on boxes, raffles and packages, so we can get some items added in the final update of the Call of Duty: Mobile Credits Store.

Remembering that each discount is only available for 72 hours After its launch in the Store, you can get a discount on the Ghost Loose Ends package and the Holiday Draw Redux. All of us CoD Mobile fans are excited about this season finale.

