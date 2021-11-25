LaSalud.mx.- Low temperatures and the lack of humidity in the environment cause the skin to lose the water you store more quickly to protect yourself. As a result, it becomes drier and more cracked than normal, in addition to symptoms such as itching, burning, pain, redness, or hives.

What’s more, “Environmental pollution not only leaves impurities on the skin, but can also irritate it and cause some types of dermatitis or inflammation of the skin“, Says the doctor Jatziri Chavez, director of the High Specialty Dermatological Center (CEDAE).

To avoid these reactions, the specialist advises not to take more than one bath a day with lukewarm water and that it does not last more than 15 minutes; use mild soaps (preferably soap substitutes), or oil, which help keep the skin much more lubricated. After bathing, the dermatologist advises smearing cream all over the body, to take advantage of the steam on the skin.

“During this cold season, it is important to have creams that contain vitamin E, panthenol, ceramides, glycerol or propylene glycol at home, since these ingredients help our skin to stay hydrated for longer periods. Using a cream with vitamin C helps the superficial veins show less and the skin look less red”, He commented.

Contrary to popular belief, sun protection is vital also during winter. The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) warns that even on cloudy days, UV radiation penetrates to the ground and is reflected off surfaces like floors, windows, windshields, and even in the snow.

Other areas of the body, such as the lips and hands, should not be neglected either. Finally, Chávez recommends wearing cotton clothing during the winter to avoid dryness and irritation.

RGP