In an official government statement, Italy has announced that it will abandon combustion cars from 2035. A measure that follows the same line of the main European countries, but with some qualifications that they have marked, and that they hope to start from the European Union .

Just a few months ago, Italy defended tooth and nail to extend the year proposed by the European Union for the cessation of combustion in the Old Continent. Brussels proposed the year 2035, with enough time for countries and manufacturers to adapt to a completely radical change, and as long as all members of the Union vote for that year.

Italians advocated lengthening a few more years, but in a dramatic twist they have announced that the transalpine country will put aside traditional combustion cars in 2035. This has been officially communicated by the Government, after the meeting of the Interministerial Committee for Ecological Transition, in which the Ministry of Ecological Transition, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility and the Ministry of Economic Development have participated.

Italy will boost hydrogeneration networks throughout the country by 2035

Italy will bet on electricity, hydrogen and biofuels

A decision that follows the line of the main European countries, the most advanced, and that already has a program for the elimination of new cars with internal combustion engines. A progressive path in which light commercial vehicles are also included, although their combustion supply will end in 2040. Of course, Italy has not forgotten about the niche manufacturers, among which is Ferrari and Lamborghini, for which expects to negotiate specific measures with the European Commission.

Italy, which had not signed the agreement to ban the sale of combustion cars in 2035 that was reached at COP26, had serious doubts about such a severe transformation of the country, and of the citizens, unprepared to ditch gasoline and diesel cars. Furthermore, they also did not agree on the “Fit for 55” package of measures. However, now it is clearer, and they will refinance the incentives for the purchase of sustainable mobility models, the so-called “Ecobonus”, so that the transition begins as soon as possible.

In this way, Italy joins Europe’s decarbonisation policies, which not only include electric cars, but also seriously investing in hydrogen and biofuels. From this option, Italy is building a national supply chain, a very common solution in a large number of models sold in Italy.