Italy - October 2021: Ford loses Puma in ranking

Closer and closer to the end of 2021 and sales continue downhill and without brakes. October has been a month in which the 100,000 units sold have been exceeded and by little, with a general drop with some exceptions that have managed to stand out.

With 35.7% less sales compared to the same mIt is from last year, a total of 101,015 units have been registered, which in the accumulated annual sales already translates into 1,266,629 units, which is still 12.7% better than the accumulated sales for the same period of the past anus.

October has been a month that has failed to improve the data of many models, with the updated ranking we have a large number of casualties to review. Starting with the Ford Puma which has been one of its most popular models on the Italian market and has lost more than 34 positions and falls out of the top 50.

Bad month for Volkswagen’s C segment that only manages to stay in the top 50 with the T-Roc,

Volkswagen has had two very important drops in the ranking with the Golf and the Tiguan, both models that are very constant and that this month have lost more than 30 positions compared to last September. On the other hand, Volkswagen’s small range with the Polo, T-Cross, and Up! they stay strong.

Speaking of constancy in sales, the Tesla Model 3 with its great stability from being at the top to disappearing from time to time goes back down from the top 50 and in fact achieves a very low number of units. Surely before the end of 2021 we will have it at the top again.

And now, the positive data, because among so many casualties in October they would logically have to win some models and that is the case of the Toyota Corolla, Mazda CX-30, Volvo XC40 and BMW 1 Series. The latter despite having achieved a good month of sales, is still far from its direct rival, the Mercedes A-Class that already accumulates a total of 9,683 units.

Both the BMW 1 Series and the Audi A3 fail to beat the Mercedes A-Class.

Finally, we must highlight the good results of MG that is already being noticed and is beginning to climb positions among all manufacturers thanks to its offer of electrics and hybrids with very competitive prices.

Sales by model

The best-selling cars are:

RANKING OCT 2021 MODEL SALES OCT 2021 SALES 2021 (JAN-OCT RANKING 2021 (JAN-OCT) 1 Fiat panda 11,130 96,801 1 2 Fiat 500 3,310 39,259 2 3 Lancia Ypsilon 3,015 38,316 3 4 Citroën C3 2,401 27,138 7 5 Renault Captur 2,176 23,917 eleven 6 Jeep compass 1,895 24,558 10 7 Jeep renegade 1,878 31,008 4 8 Dacia sandero 1,872 25,008 8 9 Peugeot 2008 1,843 22,504 14 10 Volkswagen t-cross 1,798 21,256 16 eleven Volkswagen t-roc 1,794 24,651 9 12 Dacia spring 1,777 – 41 13 Renault clio 1,702 22,659 12 14 Volkswagen polo 1,664 17,334 19 fifteen Toyota yaris cross 1,571 – Four. Five 16 Dacia duster 1,568 21,292 fifteen 17 Ford Focus 1,448 8,483 38 18 Hyundai i10 1,411 11,703 29 19 Hyundai tucson 1,361 13,011 23 twenty Suzuki swift 1,334 12,584 25 twenty-one Ford Ecosport 1,283 8,983 36 22 Opel corsa 1,166 22,520 13 23 Suzuki ignis 1,166 13,291 22 24 Peugeot 208 1,160 20,511 17 25 Kia Sportage 1,154 9,071 35 26 Fiat 500L 1,138 15,125 twenty 27 Kia picanto 1,114 11,774 28 28 Peugeot 3008 1,062 17,804 18 29 Toyota yaris 1,014 30,689 5 30 Fiat Type 1,007 14,909 twenty-one 31 Ford Kuga 986 12,060 27 32 BMW X1 975 10,983 30 33 Toyota RAV4 890 7,642 39 3. 4 Mercedes A Class 879 9,684 33 35 Nissan qashqai 875 9,268 3. 4 36 Kia Stonic 801 – 43 37 Volkswagen Up! 788 8,909 37 38 Toyota C-HR 774 10,425 31 39 Audi Q3 764 12,125 26 40 Audi Q5 750 – fifty 41 Toyota Aygo 740 12,848 24 42 Volvo XC40 736 10,160 32 43 Opel Mokka 730 – 44 44 Mazda CX-30 711 – 42 Four. Five BMW 1 Series 709 1,037 40 46 Suzuki vitara 698 – 49 47 Hyundai kona 695 – 46 48 Fiat 500X 685 28,857 6 49 Toyota Corolla 665 – 47 fifty MINI 658 – 48

Sales by brand

The best-selling brands are: