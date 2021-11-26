Italy - October 2021: Ford loses Puma in ranking

Closer and closer to the end of 2021 and sales continue downhill and without brakes. October has been a month in which the 100,000 units sold have been exceeded and by little, with a general drop with some exceptions that have managed to stand out.
With 35.7% less sales compared to the same mIt is from last year, a total of 101,015 units have been registered, which in the accumulated annual sales already translates into 1,266,629 units, which is still 12.7% better than the accumulated sales for the same period of the past anus.
October has been a month that has failed to improve the data of many models, with the updated ranking we have a large number of casualties to review. Starting with the Ford Puma which has been one of its most popular models on the Italian market and has lost more than 34 positions and falls out of the top 50.
Volkswagen has had two very important drops in the ranking with the Golf and the Tiguan, both models that are very constant and that this month have lost more than 30 positions compared to last September. On the other hand, Volkswagen’s small range with the Polo, T-Cross, and Up! they stay strong.
Speaking of constancy in sales, the Tesla Model 3 with its great stability from being at the top to disappearing from time to time goes back down from the top 50 and in fact achieves a very low number of units. Surely before the end of 2021 we will have it at the top again.
And now, the positive data, because among so many casualties in October they would logically have to win some models and that is the case of the Toyota Corolla, Mazda CX-30, Volvo XC40 and BMW 1 Series. The latter despite having achieved a good month of sales, is still far from its direct rival, the Mercedes A-Class that already accumulates a total of 9,683 units.
Finally, we must highlight the good results of MG that is already being noticed and is beginning to climb positions among all manufacturers thanks to its offer of electrics and hybrids with very competitive prices.