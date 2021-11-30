The Italian competition commission has decided to draw attention to Apple and Google for the use of their users’ data.

For Apple, privacy is key in the design of all its products. This has been made clear over the years, especially the latter, when data protection is increasingly being questioned of users by large companies. And yet, it is still possible that they encounter some other inconvenience in this regard.

Recently, the Competition and Market Guarantor Authority (AGCM) of Italy has decided to impose a fine on Apple and Google of 10 million euros, the maximum according to current regulations in the country. The reason behind this is the use of aggressive practices for the collection and use of customer data, which represents a violation of the country’s Consumer Code.

The Authority indicates that both Google and Apple make available to the user both products and services connected to the Internet through which data is obtained from users through their use. Data that would later be used for commercial purposes for the benefit of the aforementioned companies.

For this reason, the AGCM has tried to investigate companies in order to clarify how they obtain and manage user data. However, they do not seem to have been satisfied, since they have determined that neither company has provided clear and immediate information about it, which has led to the sanction.

Apple delays CSAM scanning of iCloud photos

Of course, it is really curious to see how a government has put both companies in the same bag, especially considering the very different approaches that Apple and Google follow. Anyway, both will have to answer to the Italian government, which, hopefully, should help make them even more transparent regarding the use of our data.

