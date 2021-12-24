Reuters.- Italy tightened restrictions to curb the increase in Covid-19 cases, including the ban on all public New Years celebrations, after daily infections reached a record high, the government said Thursday.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said that the use of masks will once again be mandatory outdoors and ordered that people use the Ffp2, which provide greater protection, in public spaces such as theaters, cinemas and sporting events.

Furthermore, lConcerts and outdoor events will be prohibited until January 31, and discos and dance clubs will have to close their doors until then, in an effort to avoid mass socialization during the festive period.

Lee: New York to continue with plans to host 2022 in Times Square

The announcement is known the day that Italy registered a record 44,595 new cases of coronavirus, an increase of more than 70% in just one week, with the infectious variant omicron beginning to grow across the country.

Deaths are also on the rise, with 168 on Thursday, the highest since May, but remain well below rates during spikes in infections, thanks mainly to the large number of people vaccinated in the country.

In addition, the ministers agreed that the validity of the Covid-19 health certificates, which give access to a series of places and services, will be reduced from nine to six months from February 1. The government will also reduce the waiting time for the booster dose after second vaccinations from five to four months.

Italy was the first Western country to be affected by the pandemic last year and has so far recorded 136,245 deaths, the second highest in Europe after Britain.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico