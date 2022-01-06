Jan 06, 2022 at 10:34 am CET

An Italian mob boss who has been on the run for decades was arrested after being spotted on Google Maps. Gioacchino Gammino, 61, was found in Galapagar, Spain, where he lived under the name Manuel. A Google Street View shot showing a Gammino-like man standing in front of a grocery store was key in tracking down the fugitive, investigators say. Gammino escaped from a Rome prison in 2002 and was sentenced to life in prison the following year for murder.

He was a member of a Sicilian mobster group known as Stidda and was one of the most wanted gangsters in Italy.. Sicilian police believed Gammino was in Spain, but it was the photo of him talking to a man on the outskirts of El Huerto de Manu that triggered an immediate investigation.

His identity was confirmed when police found a Facebook page of a now-closed restaurant., Manu’s kitchen, which was nearby. He had posted photos of Gammino in chef’s clothing and was identified by a scar on his chin. The restaurant had Sicilian dishes on the menu.