Italian coffee maker: how to use, clean and care for it correctly

Are you a coffee lover? If so, without a doubt you should know the different methods of preparing this drink. Read this article to learn about the Italian coffee maker.

Having a delicious coffee is a great pleasure in life! There are multiple ways to prepare and enjoy a good cup of this drink, which could well be the most popular in the world. In this article we will talk about the Italian coffee maker, a well-priced, easy-to-use tool for making delicious espresso.

The Italian coffee maker is a classic that has survived over time because it is very easy to use, it is inexpensive and it adapts to any home. It comes in different sizes that are measured according to the number of cups that can be made.

This coffee maker, also known as mocha, it was created in 1933 by Alfonso Bialetti and Luigi di Ponte in Italy. With this invention they gave families the opportunity to have a device to produce delicious coffee at home easily and without investing large amounts of money.

Years later, in the 1950s, Bialetti’s son ran advertising campaigns to promote the invention. Today it is an icon of Italy and it is widely used in Mediterranean countries.

How to use the Italian coffee maker?

The first thing you should do is grind the coffee, if you haven’t bought it already ground. Then you must pour water into the chamber or bottom of the coffee maker. Make sure it doesn’t go over the control line.

Then you must fill the filter with coffee, according to the indications of the amount you require for the cups you want. You join the pieces according to the instructions of your coffee maker and then you should put it on the stove over medium heat until the water boils.

At this point the coffee rises through the bubbling. Once it boils, you must turn off the stove and remove the coffee pot from the heat. At this point, your coffee will be ready to consume.

The different varieties of coffee beans provide diverse textures and dissimilar flavors to the final product.

How to clean the Italian coffee maker?

It is advisable to clean the Italian coffee maker after each use. This involves removing the coffee grounds and rinsing the coffee maker. However, it is also wise to do deeper cleanings once every 3 months.

For daily cleaning, after you use the coffee maker, you should wait for it to cool down before you can disassemble it and take the part where the coffee pits accumulate. The boots in the trash or you give them a second use in the garden and in beauty treatments. The filter basket must be well dry and washed to avoid residues generating a bad taste in the next preparations.

It’s fundamental avoid an abrasive material to clean the coffee machine, because it can scratch and give off aluminum, which will give the coffee a metallic taste. Therefore, it is not convenient to use metal sponges. However, to keep the Italian coffee maker shiny, you can use baking soda. To enhance the effect you add vinegar.

How to descale the Italian coffee maker?

Mineral residues can build up over time, causing damage or blocking parts of the brewer. Acids are usually good for getting rid of these types of build-up. In this regard, vinegar and lemon are great allies.

You should fill the bottom of the coffee pot with water mixed with vinegar and lemon. Also, you have to let the filter fill to clean the oils and coffee residue. This mixture can rest for about 3 hours for the minerals to decompose.

Then you can drain the coffee maker a little to the normal levels that you would use to make coffee. and let the acidic water cycle up into the upper chamber. Then, it is best to rinse the coffee maker again with water and dry it.

Espresso is the most common form of coffee obtained with this item of Italian origin.

Have several coffee makers!

In this article you met the Italian coffee maker, its care and characteristics. However, if you are a true coffee lover, you will know that each preparation method highlights some different qualities. Therefore, you can have a collection of coffee makers that allow you to try different types of drinks, like a whole barista.

Manual drip type coffee makers Chemex they offer a cleaner, smoother and lighter coffee. They also extract the sweet notes of the grain.

For its part, the french press is small and perfect to take on a trip. It also allows the coffee oils to be preserved, since they are not lost in the filters. A liquid with an intense flavor is obtained.

Another very interesting coffee maker to have at home is the type cold trip, to prepare the famous iced coffee or cold brew, that allows you to have a delicious and refreshing drink. It is an ideal coffee maker to use in summer or if you live in warm areas.

