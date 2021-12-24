The star, who is now in full presentation of ‘Matrix Resurrections’, has confirmed in a recent interview to have started the talks to be part of the infinite cast of Kevin Feige’s studio films for him Marvel Universe.

John Constantine goes to Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow, and its spectacular cast, full of industry leading swords, could grow even more with the addition of Keanu Reeves to the Marvel Universe, an actor who has never participated in any Marvel project.

However, in a recent interview, the ‘Speed’ star confirmed that he and Marvel head Kevin Feige have sat down to discuss their possible future participation in Marvel Studios. When asked if he and Feige had found a Marvel character to play, Reeves replied:

“We haven’t done it yet, we have to find somethingReeves’s response leaves that possibility more than open, and as has happened with the company over the years, it will be a matter of time full of theories with montages of fans everywhere offering and “showing” the actor in dozens of montages.





“It would be an honor,” Reeves responded a few weeks ago to the question of whether he would like to move on to Marvel. “They have some really amazing visionary directors doing something no one has ever done“he said.” It’s special in that sense, in terms of scale, ambition, production, it would be great to be a part of that. “

Recall that Reeves starred in ‘Constantine’, a 2005 Francis Lawrence film that belongs to the universe of the competition, DC. That respectable and interesting paranormal proposal passed with more pain than glory, but it has an interesting cult around it.