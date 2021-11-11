Superman is one of the most remembered roles of Henry cavill. After all, the DC superhero launched his career on the big screen, but the truth is that he has only played it three times – four if we count both versions of ‘Justice League’ separately – and it seems less and less likely to do it again. Perhaps aware of this – although he has made it clear that he wants to continue as the man of steel – the actor has now revealed to which Marvel superhero would you like to bring to life.

“I love being english“

Cavill has given an extensive interview to The Hollywood Reporter, in which he has reviewed many elements of his career, past as well as present and future, and when commenting hypothetically to which marvel character would you choose:

I will never say a Marvel character is already being played by someone else because everyone is doing a great job. However, I have the internet and I’ve seen various rumors about Captain Britain and it would be a lot of fun to do a cool, modern version of that, the same way they modernized Captain America. There is something funny about it and I love being English.

Created by Chris Claremont, Herb Trimpe and Fred Kida As a character initially thought exclusively for the English market, Captain Britain is the alter ego of Brian braddock, who shortly after the death of his parents suffers a near-fatal accident, being then when they offer him the opportunity to get superpowers.

A curious but understandable choice on Cavill’s part. Now the ball goes to the Marvel court, who might not even be considering making a movie about this character – there are only rumors without a really solid basis – but perhaps the offer of the protagonist of ‘The Witcher’ will make them take it seriously …