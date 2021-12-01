It will be increasingly difficult to find a new car that is really different from others

An era is ending in the automotive world. Although new manufacturers keep coming out from under the stones, there is something that is missing: originality. Homogenization is taking over everything, and elections are shrinking.

In the space of a few years, when we want to buy a new car, we will surely we can choose from a myriad of electric SUVs. They will be distinguished by their infotainment system, driving aids (or that allow us not to drive), “vegan” upholstery and the like, in addition to their shield.

But what is really important in a car, at least who prioritizes the sensations over everything else, will be too homogeneous. Consider that today there are very easy mental associations, such as Subaru Boxer, BMW L6, Honda i-VTEC, or Mercedes-Benz V8 or Rolls-Royce V12.

In the not too distant future, we will be able to choose between electric cars with front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, or all-wheel drive, almost all of them with transverse placement, and a minority with in-wheel motors. The differences between some engines and others, given an identical power, will not be easy to appreciate by customers. Currently there are no great similarities between a boxer flat six, an inline six, or a V6 (and they all have six cylinders).

In the age of the electric car, many more models can be made from the same platform

At the level of platforms, each time it will be necessary to develop less. For example, the Stellantis group will have vehicles in 14 brands from four modular platforms. There will be variations between some dimensions and others, but much of it will be common, and that implies many other things. Differentiation is lost along the way.

Nor should we go to the opposite extreme, in which the same model could have different wheelbase and overhang lengths, which was what happened with the production of high-end and luxury cars before World War II, when practically nobody used. monocoque bodies.

The autonomy it is becoming a more important factor, especially when it comes to electric cars. We are going to get to the point where we stop looking at the speed of the cars in motion, but rather at stationary, to see which one finishes loading first because it admits more energy than the other. Sounds really exciting, right?

Are the Peugeot 2008, Renault Captur and Nissan Juke really so different?

If we talk about car bodies, it is almost to burst into tears. Three-door compacts, coupes, convertibles, pure SUVs, cars have practically disappeared. roadster… and the brands that keep them in their catalog do so at increasingly prohibitive prices. Yes indeed, between SUV type bodies we can swell to choose: different sizes, different ceiling drop and different ornaments without specific functionality. And little else to tell you. Oh, and colors!

The sedans are still holding out, there are manufacturers that still agree that it is one of the most aerodynamic bodies out there. Minivans have also resisted as derivatives of vans, family members still come out one or another, and compacts with the suspension height in place are beginning to disappear at an alarming rate.

In this climb for homogenization, it is increasingly difficult to see a manufacturer doing something really daring and different. Before, designers were given carte blanche who could get things like Peugeot 1007, Citroën C3 Pluriel or Skoda Felicia Fun. Now, in 10 seconds, try to name new cars that go beyond the norm. You wouldn’t tell me many.

With the passage of time this will have a consequence, and that is that those models that are no longer made, they start to gain value as used, and in some cases they can skyrocket in price. The market is wise and knows how to respond to the scarcity of something that is no longer new.

This text is being very pessimistic, but I can’t stop finding reasons. I begin to feel compassion for someone who buys an SUV, believing that they have bought a different car than their neighbor or coworker. On the other hand, I see that the cars that nobody or almost nobody makes go up in price, because they are rarely produced, or because those that exist are more appreciated.

Fashions are cyclical. There was a time when saloons and coupes hit it, and we got tired of them. One day we may get tired of SUVs and the less practical but more original bodies will return. What I do not know if it will return is a time when each manufacturer offered very different things to others. And what do you think?