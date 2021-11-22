Cortana’s future is getting darker, much as Microsoft disguises it as a shift toward the enterprise market. A future that is more of a present with Microsoft’s latest move, than in silence and almost without advertising you have disabled Cortana’s integration with Alexa.

Until now and since 2018, both assistants could interact, so that for example it was possible to access Cortana from a device with Alexa as if it were just another skill. You could use Cortana to open Microsoft applications from the Amazon assistant but … does anyone use Cortana?

To the surprise of … no one?





For a few hours, when trying to access Cortana through Alexa, those interested may find a message similar to this: “Sorry, the Cortana ability is no longer available”.

Yes until now and since 2018 you could use an Amazon Echo device to access Cortana and perform some actions, now this option is impossible. This is what they have discovered in PCMag, where they claim that support for Cortana on Alexa was removed two months ago.

“As of September 18, we decided to end the Cortana experience on Alexa as it existed before and change our Cortana resources to focus on productivity within Microsoft 365.”

Microsoft reportedly communicated this change to customers through notifications in the utility “until September 18”, but apparently, few have seen this message. That or is it really the number of Cortana users is anecdotal.

To no one’s surprise, of course it is not something that can be dismissed as unforeseen. Cortana’s slow shift to business has been in the works for a long time. They removed it from iOS and Android, and from the Launcher application, as the activation command was deactivated or as the Invoke, the speaker with Cortana, lost functions.

An assistant who does not have a hole even in his country of origin, who saw how third-party support was closed for Cortana’s abilities and how in Windows 11 it is no longer installed by default, although it is available in the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft seems to remain focused on orient the use of Cortana towards business software, either through PC or mobile devices, especially thanks to the integration with Microsoft 365 and Outlook, leaving aside personal uses.

PCMag