Jan 02, 2022 at 16:02 CET

EFE

The Spanish Joan Barreda (Honda) lost 39 minutes and 48 seconds in the special of the second day of the Dakar on motorcycles as it was “almost impossible & rdquor;, like most riders, to find the penultimate checkpoint of which he complained as he considered that“ no & rdquor; ; it was visible.

“It was a difficult stage throughout the day, but especially in the last 50 kilometers. There was a note with an invisible checkpoint, with few references and it was almost impossible to find it,” he said upon reaching the camp.

“I made a loop of several kilometers, I passed several times through the same point and I even got to fear for gasoline to reach the end. With the reference of other pilots who arrived I was able to find it & rdquor ;, the Spanish pilot added.

A Barreda that despite being 41 minutes and 54 seconds in the general of the leader, the Austrian Daniel sanders (Gas Gas), trusts that the tables will turn in the next stages.

“It is the first day, there is a lot of Dakar ahead and this is a preview of what these days can be. It is a difficult rally, things change every day. The important thing is to stay in the race with options, we will try to recover the time of today. We are physically well and we have to give everything, “he valued.