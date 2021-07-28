The Pumas 7 made great history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Argentine rugby team won 17 to 12 against Great Britain and won the bronze medal (the first medal for Argentina so far in the event).

At the Tokyo Stadium, once the match is over, Santiago Gomez Cora could not contain the emotion during an interview with TyC Sports remembering all the sacrifice made by the group and their loved ones. “It was a shitty year,” said the national coach through tears.

“I want to dedicate it to my old man, to my family. It was a shitty year. I know he is very proud ”, he manifested, while with one of his hands he pointed to the sky. And then he added: “I also want to dedicate it to my family who are always behind, my friends, my son, who does not understand why he cannot be here. To my old son, my family and my friends, who are with me always and I am what I am thanks to them.

During the interview it was also evident how meticulous and obsessive the national team’s strategist is. “I feel blessed, being able to fulfill a dream is not easy. Doing what you love is not easy. There are many more defeats and suffering. In two hours I want to be sleeping, I haven’t slept in three days. That’s what happens to me, I can’t enjoy it. They tell me enjoy, but what part? You cannot enjoy the game. You can’t enjoy the preview and I can’t do it anymore in the post. Tomorrow we must start preparing what follows. I’m happy. It is not easy to be in this place, there is a lot of suffering, a lot of defeat. There is a lot of work, that’s why they get excited.

“These kids were locked up for a year so as not to get infected. Five people from Cordoba got together in a car, and they came, paid for a hotel and locked themselves in to train with us. They wanted this. And when you want something, you yearn for it, it is achieved. Dreams are to be fulfilled and this team does the impossible so that we can fulfill our dreams ”, he concluded.

Argentina showed a solid level throughout the tournament in Spanish territory. In the group stage they advanced as second, beating Australia 29-19, falling 35-14 against New Zealand and beating South Korea 56-0. In the quarterfinals he had a heroic victory, beating South Africa 19-14 with one player down for most of the match. After the fall against Fijy (26-14) they managed to rise and get the bronze medal after leaving Great Britain on the road.

