‘Hawkeye’ to premiere on Disney + next November 24, but the promotional campaign of the new series of Marvel It has already started and at Espinof we have had the opportunity to attend a virtual press conference with several of its managers.

Jeremy renner takes up here the superhero who has been playing for more than a decade, commenting that everything starts “with a family vacation in New York over Christmas and everything gets complicated from there”.

One of those complications is that the path of Clint Barton intersects with that of Kate Bishop, the popular character played by Hailee steinfeld, who was always Marvel’s first choice. In fact, Kevin Feige He described it as the dream version:

Hailee didn’t do a test. We were very fortunate to be willing to do it, because we believed that it came to be the prototype of the character and on rare occasions the dream version of the character agrees to do it. We are so grateful that he got on board, because we felt he would be great.

Feige also clarified that the objective of ‘Hawkeye’ is “find out more about Clint and meet Kate. Everything in the series revolves around that“, and also that in Marvel“it was always our intention to explore more the character of Hawkeye“, getting to reveal what one of his favorite scenes from the whole MCU had him as the protagonist:

One of my favorite scenes from all of our movies is one that Clint and Wanda share in Sokovia, with him coming to say “If you walk out that door, you’re already an avenger”, prompting her to join the fight.

Here you have to re-exercise that nature to some extent as mentor already shown in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ to another level. Steinfeld acknowledged that “Kate is inspired and motivated by Clint, wants to be on his level“while Renner remembered that they are”opposite characters in many ways“, but they have other elements in common and he also noted the following:

You can put these two characters in many different situations and they are all going to be great. It has a buddy cop component, an intimate touch for the experiences they share. The dynamic between them is exciting and fun.

The inspiration of the series





Let’s not forget that ‘Hawkeye’ takes place at Christmas, a time of year that Feige loves, hence he has been trying to find another reason to return to it after ‘Iron Man 3’. In addition, he noted that it helps to give context to the series and allowed them to play with a much more limited time space:

It is based on initial conversations about a specific period of time, about setting the series not in real time, but during a limited period of six episodes and six days with the question of whether Clint will be coming home for Christmas. It was fun and a breath of fresh air after world-ending dangers, celestials blowing up planets and the messes of the multiverse that this was, like Hawkeye himself, a family-based series.

Feige also highlighted that the comics of Matt Fraction about the character were “a great inspiration for the tone of the series“, but that does not mean that the weight of the past is noticeable in the series, mainly in relation to Clint’s current situation, as Renner recalled:

There are many things that have been lost. That is addressed in the series in a beautiful and intimate way. It brings our characters and the public closer as well. It carries a lot of load. It may seem that there is a certain grumpy element in his calm expression, right? But in the end it all comes from the weight, the horrors, the tragedies and the losses associated with this game. Managing losses is the superhero game.





For her part, Steinfeld said she was very excited to have come to this universe, although the truth is that it is not the first time she has given life to a Marvel character, since she has already lent her voice to Gwen stacy in ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe’. In this regard, she made an interesting reflection on her own acting career: