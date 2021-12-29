The procedure is so routine for millions of people around the world that it takes up little memory space: the bag of sliced ​​bread is opened, a piece is placed in the toaster, warmed up, and happily eaten breakfast. It is as familiar and routine as the concept of “slice“. It does not matter in which language we emit the word. We all have the same image in our heads. A more or less square piece of sliced ​​bread, with or without rounded edges. It is a golden, universal measure.

But is it really?

Apparently not. This is what some Reddit users, specifically the u / MildlyInteresting sub-forum, discovered when they encountered another gruesome reality: slices of bread cut horizontally, not vertically. If we took the whole loaf of bread, we would not cut it from left to right but … From top to bottom. The result is slices much longer than they are wide, arranged for god-knows-what gastronomic ritual of some aberrant culture.

That culture it’s Québec. There have always been two ways of interpreting the only French-speaking province in North America: either as the last lighthouse of Europeanity in formerly colonized lands, or as the region where the worst of America and the worst of Europe meet. Judging by its strange relationship with slices of bread, we opted for the latter. The image that opens the article belongs to a Québec supermarket, unmistakable for its lettering in both French and English.

Things fall apart; the center cannot hold; anarchy is loosed upon the world;

The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere

The ceremony of innocence is drowned. (From here: https://t.co/ArqBPBrqwz) pic.twitter.com/iuNDIdZcnH – John Scalzi (@scalzi) December 28, 2021

And why would anyone want slices so elongated, impossible to fit in most toasters in the world? As explained here, they are used to prepare one of the most typical Québec dishes during family gatherings: the pain sandwich. It is a kind of savory cake. Each slice operates as a divider of one ingredient and another (ham, egg, chicken, whatever). The piece is later covered with cream cheese. By having a horizontal shape, now yes, it can be cut into vertical slices to share among all the diners.

A twisty road to get to the same point as the rest of the world.

In other versions, the cake in question is bathed with an intense yellow cheese cream called Cheez Whiz, for a frankly more palatable result. Strangely enough, “sandwich pie” was popular for a time in the United States and the rest of Canada. Sometimes it was made with sweet ingredients and covered in peanut butter or jam. The first references date back to 1935 and reached its peak of popularity in the middle of the century, where it was even exported to the border with Mexico (renamed “Big sandwich“Already today still present in many Mexican cookbooks).





The pain sandwich It is today more characteristic of Québec, and it is not even consumed by all the inhabitants of the region (it is more popular in rural areas).

The strange thing about the Quebecois dish lies only in the strange shape of its slices of bread, useless for almost any other purpose. Its nature, however, is quite frequent. Stacking slices on top of each other to produce larger and more exaggerated “sandwiches” is a happy Western tradition of the last half century or more. Anglo-Saxon cuisine, always so fine, even has a name for a variant similar to pain sandwich made with regular bread slices: the dagwood sanwich.

The challenge, make it as high as possible. Its origin comes from a comic Posted in the mid-’30s where one character was fond of multi-level sandwiches. That idea was suggestive enough that it was carried over to multiple real restaurants.