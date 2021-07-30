Consuelo Loera Pérez, mother of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, became infected with Covid-19 after attending a religious ceremony in the community of La Ruana, in Badiraguato, Sinaloa.

According to the newspaper Riodoce, this information would have been confirmed by a relative, who assured that the lady is fully recovered from the infection.

“Thank God he’s fine,” a relative commented to the Sinaloan newspaper, who also explained that Loera Pérez underwent various treatments and was resting to overcome the disease.

Read: They approve the extradition of ‘El Chapo de Asia’ to Australia

Currently, Sinaloa is one of the states in the country that is on a red light due to the high incidence of cases related to Covid-19.

It should be noted that tomorrow President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will lead his traditional security cabinet meeting in Culiacán, Sinaloa, one of the 50 most violent municipalities in Mexico.

Likewise, it is planned that as part of his tour of the entity he will pay a visit to the municipality of Badiraguato to supervise the progress in the construction of the Badiraguato-Guadalupe y Calvo highway.

This visit caused controversy since a year ago, the federal president, who visited the area, attended the capo’s mother, who invited her to eat after receiving a letter asking the head of the federal Executive for his intervention so that the United States extradite Guzmán Loera.

Similarly, the drug lord’s mother asked President López Obrador to arrange a humanitarian visa so that she could visit her son, who after receiving a life sentence, was confined in a maximum security prison in Colorado.

Although the Presidency of the Republic reported that the president’s visit would be private, without access to the media and Cepropie cameras, in the end it reversed the decision and would allow the media access to one of the bastions of the Golden Triangle.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico