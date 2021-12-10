It Takes Two wins the award for GOTY during TGA 2021!

The Game Awards 2021 has come to an end, and after an event packed with surprises and exciting announcements, the game was finally unveiled that took home major recognition as Game of the Year 2021. That’s how it is, It Takes Two from Hazelight Studios took the GOTY this year in what was an awards ceremony packed with fierce competition.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for, Game of the Year! A massive congratulations to It Takes Two @hazelightgames + @ea +@josef_fares for your big win! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/3o2kGm8qHm – The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 10, 2021

In case you weren’t aware, the nominees for this category were the following:

-Deathloop

-It Takes Two

-Metroid Dread

-Psychonuats 2

-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

-Resident Evil Village

Josef Fares, director of Hazelight Studios, He went on stage to receive the award and of course, to thank everyone involved with its development as well as the fans who were constantly supporting the project.

The study has not yet commented on social networks about their victory, but they are sure that at the moment they are very busy celebrating the triumph. Congratulations, Hazelight Studios !.

Via: The Game Awards