It has been a long way since we met the initial nominees, but as usual in the last minutes of last night’s gala we were able to meet the winner. It Takes Two wins Game of the Year 2021 at the Game Awards, which was one of the favorite titles has managed to rise as GOTY.
Among the competitors were some of the AAA titles most important of the year, with which the Hazelight Studios title has had to compete. These have been:
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- Resident Evil Village
It Takes Two could be forced to change its title due to a Take-Two claim
It Takes Two has been praised by players and critics for its innovative cooperative proposal in terms of its playability, careful technical values, an emotional story and for providing high doses of fun. It is not surprising that, being one of the most original titles on the list of nominees, it was able to win GOTY 2021.
It Takes Two is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, and PC. You can read our analysis of the title written by Joel Castillo here.
Go on the craziest adventure of your life with It Takes Two, a multi-genre platformer exclusively created for cooperative play. Invite a friend to join you for free with the Friend Pass * to collaborate on a variety of deliciously groundbreaking challenges. Get into the shoes of Cody and May, a conflictive pair of humans turned into dolls by a spell. Together, trapped in a fantasy world where the unpredictable awaits at every turn, they must reluctantly try to save their broken relationship.