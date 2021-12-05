At Unocero we continue to analyze the Game of the Year nominees from The Game Awards 2021, it is the turn to analyze the great surprise of the shortlist, we refer to It Takes Two, a cooperative game that took everyone by surprise by its proposal and story.

It’s time to set the tone to find out what your pros and cons are It Takes Two, so that in this way we discover if you have any chance of being a GOTY winner and becoming the “pool breaker” of the 2021 Game Awards.

Why should I win Game of the Year?

It Takes Two, is an action-adventure platformer developed by Hazelight Studios and published by Electronic Arts. Hazelight Studios were responsible for the game No way out, both titles were directed by Josef Fares who was also involved in Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

With this background we are very clear about the two factors in common that the aforementioned titles have: a gameplay focused on the cooperative mode and a narrative that has high levels of emotion.

It Takes Two is a game whose story focuses on the divorce between Cody and May, the main protagonists, their daughter Rose to prevent them from separating makes a spell that transforms them into rag dolls, from there they will have to learn to work on team passes out of trouble.

Although it seems like a very simple argument, the adventure we experience is very special from the gameplay perspective, since to solve the puzzles and tests you will have to have the help of a partner, this goes hand in hand with the main idea of ​​the game of how a divorcing couple has to support each other to get ahead and fall in love again.

It is at this point where it has its greatest strength It Takes Two, We have before us a game that really proposes something different to its other opponents, although it is very true that it is the one with the least chance of winning, we have to agree that it is one of the freshest proposals of all the nominees.

Why you shouldn’t win Game of the Year

It Takes Two Of all the nominees, it was the one that had the fewest reflections throughout the year, although at its launch it had a great reception from critics and players, its popularity is not as noticeable as the other participants.

In addition, another point against is its mandatory cooperative mode, although it is the most successful as a proposal, it is a reality that does not give the player freedom to live the campaign alone, we must also add that there are people who like to enjoy individual games .

Finally we have to add the recent problem in which Hazelight Studios is involved, where it had to abandon the trademark registration It Takes Two following a claim by Take-Two.

