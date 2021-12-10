A few minutes ago The Game Awards 2021 ended, leaving us with a gala that has never been without great surprises, announcements of all kinds, videos that have been most impressive and of course a long list of titles that have won an award in one of the different categories of this gala.
Thus, It Takes Two has been chosen as the best video game of the year, thus following in the footsteps of The Last of Us: Part II, as happened in the last edition. The splendid work developed by Josef Fares and Hazelight Studios has managed to surpass other great games and take home two more awards, such as best multiplayer and best family game.
Those who they have also had a great presence During the gala they were Forza Horizon 5, when winning in the sections of best sound, best accessibility innovation and best driving game, and Deathloop in best direction and best artistic direction.
We leave you below with the list of all the games that have been victorious in the different categories:
Best game of the year
Best direction
- Deathloop – WINNER
- It Takes Two
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- Returnal
Best Narrative
Best Art Direction
Best soundtrack
Better sound
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5 – WINNER
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Best performance
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors
- Giancarlo Esposito as Antón Castillo in Far Cry 6
- Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn in Deathloop
- Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village – WINNER
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake in Deathloop
Game with greater impact
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Life is Strange: True Colors – WINNER
- No Longer Home
Best Active Game
Best Indie Premiere
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – WINNER
- Saber
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Valheim
Best Indie Game
Best Mobile Game
Best Virtual Reality or Augmented Reality Game
Best innovation in accessibility
- Far cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5 – WINNER
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Best Multiplayer Game
Best Action Game
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Far cry 6
- Returnal – WINNER
Best Action Adventure Game
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread – WINNER
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Best RPG
Best Fighting Game
Best Family Game
Best Strategy Game
Best Sports / Driving Game
Best game with community support
Most anticipated game
Best eSports Game
Best eSports Player
- Chris “Simp” Lehr
- Heo “Showmaker” Su
- Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
- Oleksandr “Simple” Kostyliev – WINNER
- Tyson “Tenz” Ngo
Best eSports team
- Atlanta Faze
- DWG Kia
- Natus Vincere – WINNER
- Sentinels
- Team Spirit
Best eSports Coach
- Airant “Silent” Gaziev
- Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov
- Andrii “B1AD3” Horodenskyi
- James “Crowder” Crowder
- Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-Gyun – WINNER
Best eSports event
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship – WINNER
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- The International 2021
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
Best Content Creator of the Year
- Dream – WINNER
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Grefg
- Ibai