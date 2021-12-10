A few minutes ago The Game Awards 2021 ended, leaving us with a gala that has never been without great surprises, announcements of all kinds, videos that have been most impressive and of course a long list of titles that have won an award in one of the different categories of this gala.

Thus, It Takes Two has been chosen as the best video game of the year, thus following in the footsteps of The Last of Us: Part II, as happened in the last edition. The splendid work developed by Josef Fares and Hazelight Studios has managed to surpass other great games and take home two more awards, such as best multiplayer and best family game.

Those who they have also had a great presence During the gala they were Forza Horizon 5, when winning in the sections of best sound, best accessibility innovation and best driving game, and Deathloop in best direction and best artistic direction.

We leave you below with the list of all the games that have been victorious in the different categories:

Best game of the year

Best direction

  • Deathloop – WINNER
  • It Takes Two
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
  • Returnal
Best Narrative

Best Art Direction

Best soundtrack

Better sound

  • Deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5 – WINNER
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

Best performance

  • Erika Mori as Alex Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Giancarlo Esposito as Antón Castillo in Far Cry 6
  • Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn in Deathloop
  • Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village – WINNER
  • Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake in Deathloop

Game with greater impact

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Life is Strange: True Colors – WINNER
  • No Longer Home

Best Active Game

Best Indie Premiere

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits – WINNER
  • Saber
  • The Artful Escape
  • The Forgotten City
  • Valheim

Best Indie Game

Best Mobile Game

Best Virtual Reality or Augmented Reality Game

Best innovation in accessibility

  • Far cry 6
  • Forza Horizon 5 – WINNER
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best Multiplayer Game

Best Action Game

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry II
  • Deathloop
  • Far cry 6
  • Returnal – WINNER

Best Action Adventure Game

  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread – WINNER
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Best RPG

Best Fighting Game

Best Family Game

Best Strategy Game

Best Sports / Driving Game

Best game with community support

Most anticipated game

Best eSports Game

Best eSports Player

  • Chris “Simp” Lehr
  • Heo “Showmaker” Su
  • Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
  • Oleksandr “Simple” Kostyliev – WINNER
  • Tyson “Tenz” Ngo

Best eSports team

  • Atlanta Faze
  • DWG Kia
  • Natus Vincere – WINNER
  • Sentinels
  • Team Spirit

Best eSports Coach

  • Airant “Silent” Gaziev
  • Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov
  • Andrii “B1AD3” Horodenskyi
  • James “Crowder” Crowder
  • Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-Gyun – WINNER

Best eSports event

  • 2021 League of Legends World Championship – WINNER
  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021
  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
  • The International 2021
  • Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Best Content Creator of the Year

  • Dream – WINNER
  • Fuslie
  • Gaules
  • Grefg
  • Ibai