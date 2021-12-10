A few minutes ago The Game Awards 2021 ended, leaving us with a gala that has never been without great surprises, announcements of all kinds, videos that have been most impressive and of course a long list of titles that have won an award in one of the different categories of this gala.

Thus, It Takes Two has been chosen as the best video game of the year, thus following in the footsteps of The Last of Us: Part II, as happened in the last edition. The splendid work developed by Josef Fares and Hazelight Studios has managed to surpass other great games and take home two more awards, such as best multiplayer and best family game.

Those who they have also had a great presence During the gala they were Forza Horizon 5, when winning in the sections of best sound, best accessibility innovation and best driving game, and Deathloop in best direction and best artistic direction.

We leave you below with the list of all the games that have been victorious in the different categories:

Best game of the year

Best direction

Deathloop – WINNER

It Takes Two

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Returnal

Best Narrative

Best Art Direction

Best soundtrack

Better sound

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5 – WINNER

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Best performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito as Antón Castillo in Far Cry 6

Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn in Deathloop

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village – WINNER

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake in Deathloop

Game with greater impact

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Life is Strange: True Colors – WINNER

No Longer Home

Best Active Game

Best Indie Premiere

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – WINNER

Saber

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Valheim

Best Indie Game

Best Mobile Game

Best Virtual Reality or Augmented Reality Game

Best innovation in accessibility

Far cry 6

Forza Horizon 5 – WINNER

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best Multiplayer Game

Best Action Game

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far cry 6

Returnal – WINNER

Best Action Adventure Game

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread – WINNER

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best RPG

Best Fighting Game

Best Family Game

Best Strategy Game

Best Sports / Driving Game

Best game with community support

Most anticipated game

Best eSports Game

Best eSports Player

Chris “Simp” Lehr

Heo “Showmaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Oleksandr “Simple” Kostyliev – WINNER

Tyson “Tenz” Ngo

Best eSports team

Atlanta Faze

DWG Kia

Natus Vincere – WINNER

Sentinels

Team Spirit

Best eSports Coach

Airant “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov

Andrii “B1AD3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-Gyun – WINNER

Best eSports event

2021 League of Legends World Championship – WINNER

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

The International 2021

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Best Content Creator of the Year