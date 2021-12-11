The creation of Josef fares, from the hand of Hazelight Studios and published by EA, took the night obtaining three awards: game of the year, cooperative and best family experience, making it the revelation of this year, in addition to teaching a lesson that originality and the traditional conception without micro transactions can triumph in style.

Xbox also monopolized the gala chaired by Geoff Keighley, since titles such as Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite Y Age of Empires IV were honored, plus Arkane Studios was recognized for its work on Deathloop, temporary PS5 exclusive owned by Bethesda. For their part, PlayStation and Nintendo, were congratulated for Returnal Y Metroid Dread, respectively.

The gala of the Game Awards It did not disappoint, since in addition to the aforementioned awards, productions were announced that will make the video game industry bigger in the coming years. Superhero lovers are on long tablecloths for the presentation of Wonder woman Y Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Sony offered more details on the environments and enemies of Horizon Forbidden West, while Babylon’s Fall Y Forspoken, titles in which Square-Enix collaborates, having a debut scheduled for the next months of March and May, respectively.

Likewise, Microsoft did not want to be left behind and showed the gameplay of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II that looks impressive and the campaign mode of Crossfire X, developed by Remedy, without leaving aside A Plague Tale: Requiem, which although it is multiplatform, will be available in Game Pass from day one.

Special mention deserve the announcements of the rumored -and now confirmed- Alan Wake 2, Star wars eclipse under the baton of Quantic Dream, Slitterhead in the hands of the creator of Silent Hill, and Sonic frontier, an open world adventure starring the blue hedgehog.

Downloadable content of Cuphead, called The Delicious Last Course It will extend the adventure with new enemies and amazing final bosses. In parallel, indie games like Tunic Y Have a nice death they look promising and will have to be followed closely.

In another matter, it was clear that video game licenses have transcended in the world of digital entertainment and are more present than ever both on the big screen and on television. An example of this was the trailer for the movie Sonic the hedgehog 2 and the series of Halo, which will be in charge of Steven Spielberg.

Unfortunately, the great absentee in terms of news for the following year was the big N, making it clear that it will seek to monopolize the spotlight in the future Nintendo direct or revealing their news in an unexpected way on social networks as they have been doing in recent years.

There is no doubt that the following years will offer unimaginable experiences for all gamers around the world, being feasible that there are risky proposals that break paradigms and that reach the Olympus as it did It Takes Two.

