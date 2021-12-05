If Steve didn’t like something, he would say it to your face, even if it was the last Marvel movie.

That Steve Jobs did not use to shut up his opinion is no secret, and now we have a new story that once again reveals the character of the genius who founded Apple. If Jobs didn’t like something, he would tell you to your face, to the point of calling the CEO of Disney to complain about one of the last Marvel movies he had released.

Bob Iger was the CEO of Disney at the time, and had a close relationship with Apple and Jobs. Let’s remember that the audiovisual giant had bought Pixar from Jobs himself not long ago, and that he had a position on the company’s board of directors. Thanks to Iger and his book “Creative leadership lessons: My great adventure at the helm of the company that has turned magic into reality“, we have been able to know this story.

“The movie sucks”

We have to go back to 2010, Steve Jobs and his son Reed, who was nine years old at the time, went to the cinema to see the latest Marvel movie: Iron man 2. They were so disgusted with the movie that Jobs called Bob Iger to give him his most honest opinion: “The movie sucks.”

Iron Man 2 was a very important movie for Disney, they had just bought Marvel and wanted to create the now known and famous, but then just a project, MCU or “Marvel Cinematic Universe”. Iger explains that he argued with Jobs about the issue, and that when he got the collection figures, the conversation was settled.

It wasn’t a masterpiece, but he couldn’t let Steve think he’s always right

The Box office figures for the first weekend of Iron Man 2 were much higher than those obtained by the first installment: 98.6 million for Iron Man against 128 million dollars for Iron Man 2. I don’t think Steve was convinced, but the truth is that Iron Man 2 was the beginning of a huge Marvel movie saga.

The day Steve Jobs laughed at Windows in full presentation

This is just another Steve Jobs story, of those that still surprise us. Despite being 10 years after his death, stories from the Apple co-founder continue to appear, such as the written note that has been stuck in the same place for more than 10 years or the story of when he threw an iPhone to the ground to impress.

