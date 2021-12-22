The latest rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would be presented much earlier than expected, in fact, what has been seen is that it would arrive in January 2022. Will it still be relevant?

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been quite a puzzle. And, is that, this device has given a lot of play to the leakers and desperate to many users. The terminal that comes to be a funnier and somewhat cropped review of the Galaxy S21 seemed that it would never come to light.

Throughout the second half of 2021, rumors about the terminal appeared and disappeared with insane frequency. This has made many users lose hope about this device and, is that many people considered it a good option compared to the normal model.

Having it as a good option was represented by the fact that Samsung’s model with the FE surname typically arrives with a lower price tag. But this lower price tag comes at the cost of cutting down on specs in the general context of the device.

The good news is that you don’t have to wait too long to get to know the new one in person. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the leaker Evan Blass has posted on Twitter that the device could arrive on January 11, 2022. This date would put the device in the crosshairs of the launches of other companies.

Of course, being launched with such a delay it is likely that it will not be so interesting at the level of specifications and price. And, is that, currently there are specific offers of devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus or even devices from other brands such as the OnePlus 9 Pro.

These terminals are high-end devices that, now, have a much more competitive price and that makes them a much more interesting option than a terminal that arrives cut from the beginning. We will have to wait until June 11 to see if Evan Blass’s tweet is fulfilled.