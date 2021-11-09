It seems that the name of the new Sonic has already been leaked

As part of the events for the 30th anniversary of Sonic the hedgehog, SEGA announced a couple of months ago that they are already working on a new 3D game of this character. Although many expected that Sonic adventure 3 finally come true, a trademark registration appears to reveal the official name of this installment.

It was recently discovered that SEGA carried out the registration of Sonic frontiers. At the moment there is no official information from the Japanese company, but it seems that this will be the official name of this new title.

Considering the date, It is very likely that during The Game Awards in December we will see a new preview of the game. Recall that so far only a small teaser has been provided that does not actually reveal anything about this project.

In related topics, Sonic will finally reach Monster hunter rise this month. Similarly, here you can check our review of Sonic Colors Ultimate.

Editor’s Note:

Whereas the last Sonic game that was deemed “good” by most people was Mania, which was made by fans, you better not get so excited about the new title, and keep expectations to a standard level. Maybe SEGA and Sonic Team finally learned from their mistakes and will surprise us.

Via: SEGA