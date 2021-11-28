It seems that Returnal will receive DLC content

Returnal debuted earlier this year, and since then, its developers at Housemarque They have released constant updates for this title. However, it seems that soon we will have the first official expansion of the game, or at least that is what its authors suggest.

Through your account Twitter, Housemarque shared a strange picture of Returnal, which suggests that there will be new content in the future.

The image in question does not belong to any of the biomes that currently exist within Returnal, so it is easy to assume that this is a new area. Of course, it is still too early to make these kinds of assumptions, but Housemarque they don’t usually share things on social media just for the sake of it.

There is only a couple of weeks left for the ceremony of The Game Awards 2021, so it would be a very good time for them to announce the arrival again DLC to ReturnalBut for the moment, maybe we shouldn’t get too excited.

Editor’s note: Being Housemarque’s most ambitious game, as well as the good reception it got from critics and the community, it sounds like it is entirely possible that Returnal is going to receive an expansion or something similar. Personally, I would love to return to this dangerous world but now in new biomes, with new enemies and maybe even weapons.

