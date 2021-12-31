It seems that Norman Reedus will be the new Ghost Rider of the MCU

In recent days a rumor began to circulate that Norman reedus could play Ghost rider inside of the MCU. The actor was giving him likes in Twitter to all those comments that demanded Marvel studios give him the role. However, a source assures that Reedus He has already secured this role within this cinematic universe.

In accordance with Giant Freaking Robot, one of their most reliable sources tells them that Reedus Y Marvel They have already reached an agreement so that the actor can be the new Ghost rider of MCU. In fact, the own Reedus also gave like to the publication where this news is confirmed.

This is not necessarily a confirmation by the actor, since as I said before, Reedus is giving like to everything that includes your name next to that of Ghost Rider, but it’s definitely good news for the fans.

The character of Ghost rider has had several interpretations in live-action and the most remembered (and perhaps hated) was in charge of Nicholas cage back in 2007. We also had the actor Gabriel Luna, who will now give life to Tommy in the series of TLOU, with his version of Agents of SHIELD., which received much greater acceptance by fans.

Due to the weight of this rumor, Marvel may have to break the silence to officially confirm this news. Giant Freaking Robot has proven to be a fairly credible source before, but it’s best to take this information with caution anyway. At least for now.

Editor’s note: The truth is that Reedus would do an incredible job bringing the character to life, and although I loved the touch that Luna gave him in Agents of SHIELD, the confusion that exists within the MCU about what is canon and what is not will end up being counterproductive, for what Marvel will seek to start from scratch with certain heroes and villains.

Via: GFR