At this stage of Hollywood operations in recent decades, spread to the rest of the world, there is no doubt that the nostalgia of the spectators is a commercial value; and that it could have its own listing on the stock market. Beloved movie sequels in the works long after the first ones hit theaters are the order of the day. Think, for example, of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (Steven Spielberg, 2008), in Blade Runner 2049 (Denis Villeneuve, 2017) or, now, Ghostbusters: Beyond (Jason Reitman, 2021).

It is possible that with a film like this, made by the son of the original director, Ivan Reitman, try to convey some idea of ​​creative crimping. But each filmmaker has his own personality, in case he is not a mere mercenary; And if the feature films of the Czechoslovak father are compared with those of his Canadian offspring, he cannot help but recognize greater virtues in those of the latter. Apart from his nominations and statuettes at the Oscars, of course.

The father has released somewhat silly comedies, the comatose style that proliferated in Hollywood during the eighties for the most part; What The incorrigible meatballs (1979), The squad chiclado (1981), The twins hit twice (1988), Daycare cop (1990), Junior (1994) or A father mess (1997). And your only acceptable contributions could be Dangerously together (1986), Dave, president for a day (1993) or Final decision (2014); and also, of course, The Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters 2 (1989).

By contrast, Jason Reitman’s comedies and dramas are much more decent. There we can see Thanks for smoking (2005), Juno (2007), winner of the Oscar for best original screenplay and with a nomination for his work; Up in the air (2009), with which he obtained another and the one for best film in addition to those of his trio of main actors; Young Adult (2011), A life in three days (2013), Men, women and children (2014), Tully, The candidate (2018) and, now, the one that concerns us, Ghostbusters: Beyond, that constitutes a worthy continuation.

Jason Reitman’s Personality Paradox

Columbia

The great paradox that one realizes as the footage of this new film of the ghostly saga passes is that the reboot feminine, perhaps unjustly vilified, of Ghostbusters (Paul Feig, 2016), contained a comic tone that could more closely approximate the shameless spirit of the diptych with the signature of Ivan Reitman. And the reason is that the two directors are more alike than father and son in the tone they print on their feature films. The lightness of the quartet is the same, but Jason Reitman has endorsed the latest.

That he wrote it together with Gil Kenan, responsible for Monster house (2006), City of Ember: In Search of the Light (2008) and remake Poltergeist (2015), we do not believe it any nonsense. The main characters suffer real tribulations and emotional conflicts; something that does not happen in the other adventures even remotely or with the same sincerity instead of in the service of comedy. Harold Ramis and Dan Aykroyd, authors of the other scripts, just wanted to have fun and have fun. Jason Reitman was interested in the inner world of their creatures.

However, there is no mistaking it either. As we say, Ghostbusters: Beyond seamlessly integrates into his comedic universe and, if he delves into Phoebe and Callie’s personal pains and concerns, played with gusto by Mckenna Grace (The curse of Hill House) and Carrie Coon (The Leftovers), it does so without too much depth. What is different is what is genuine about Jason Reitman: the dramatic interest in those insides and a more subtle or eccentric humor, not at all as wild as in the films of Ivan Reitman and Paul Feig.

‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’: nostalgia and discovery

Columbia

We cannot make much of the soundtrack composed by Rob Simonsen (New York song), who had previously collaborated with Jason Reitman for the scores of his two previous films, Tully and The candidate. Nevertheless, it would not have constituted any mistake having resolved give the audience some echoes gratifying of the one we know of Elmer Bernstein for The Ghostbusters, later imitated by Randy Edelman to Ghostbusters 2.

Finn Wolfhard (Stranger things), who embodies Trevor, is shown in his efficient line but without showing off too much; all the expressiveness of Paul Rudd (Friends) is in the service of his Chad Grooberson; and, as for Logan Kim (Princess bride) and Celeste O’Connor (This body feels like death), meet as Podcast and Lucky Domingo. And, to the other members of the cast, you will judge them when they intervene.

Like the intrigue that is built from the beginning and the director’s adequate audiovisual resources; the gradual exposition of an exciting dusty past and the winks more or less sly about him, the adventures that the novel characters experience in the face of a dark threat that sinks its ghostly roots in it; the reunions, the moving moments, the satisfying tributes and, in short, that they delve us well into nostalgia; in addition to the discovery for new generations of the mythology of The Ghostbusters and prepare us all for the future.

Columbia