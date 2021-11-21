This was announced by the very Forza Horizon account on Twitter. A few days ago it was confirmed that Halo Infinite multiplayer mode It was the most successful Xbox Game Studios title on PC, just hours after its release. Now, with a few days of being officially released on all Xbox platforms, Forza Horizon 5 has taken the position of the most successful title within the platform.

Through a Tweet, the official Forza Horizon account announced that the title has reached more than 10 million players in its first week of release, a figure that has probably been greatly helped by the fact that the title has been available since its launch on Xbox Game Pass. A not inconsiderable figure. To put us in context, Forza Horizon 4 racked up a total of 2 million players in its first week, even being available at launch on Xbox Game Pass as well.

“Thank you to the 10+ million Forza Horizon 5 fans for the most important first week in Xbox and Xbox Game Pass history. GG! ”Declares the Forza Horizon Twitter account.

Thank you to the more than 10M # ForzaHorizon5 fans for the biggest first week in @Xbox history and @XboxGamePass EVER. GG! pic.twitter.com/WXZawEvBkO – Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) November 19, 2021

The studio intentions to create a driving title with a great welcoming community seems to have produced fruit. It has impressive environments totally faithful to the originals, according to a recent comparison. Of course, we have already done our own analysis of the title, and if you haven’t played it We invite you to take a look to find out what to expect from the latest Xbox exclusive.

Forza Horizon 5 is now available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC. The title is also available totally free for all those who are part of the Xbox Game Pass serviceSo hurry up to get yourself a slot to play a ton of free titles at launch.