When we are a heavy sleeper we need an alarm that wakes us up at the right time, whether it is to go to work, go to study or if you have an important appointment. But as Doc Emmet Brown says: Why not do it in style? And boy, this Xbox alarm clock has style, it has a design very similar to the control of the mythical video game console, and its price is very, very good, 28 euros.

This alarm clock which is designed by Paladone, of which we have already spoken before, It has a blank design with a screen on the front of it where you can see the time, the date and also the time the alarm is set to wake you up. Plus alarm clock It serves as a decoration object for your geek room, and it even has a very nice design that fits perfectly with a game room.

This will definitely make a great gift for someone who is a fan of the console or the geek world, If there is something that every geek likes as a gift, it is things that have to do with technology. Also, if you want to collect official Xbox items, you can start with this collectible piece that has an official license from the brand, making it a high-quality item.

It is a watch that is instantly recognizable, It has its distinctive shape and the typical buttons on the remote of this console (Y, X, B and A). The knob-shaped alarm clock measures 15 cm wide and 11 cm high so your screen will be visible from a range of space that will not be as close to it. It is designed with synthetic material to offer the best durability.

Last updated on 2021-12-27. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

To set the alarm you must use buttons A and B, with them you can set the time and date, so if for example you have an important appointment in a week, you will have no problem setting the alarm. The watch comes with a 1.48 meter micro USB charging cable, so it is a medium cable that you can have without problems on a desk or the nightstand although to connect it to the power you will need an adapter.

Having seen the features it offers it seems like a reasonable investment for a product that can be considered an official collectible piece, the 28 euros It seems like a price that falls within the normal range.

