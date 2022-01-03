Although construction is one of the things that separated Fortnite from PUBG when it first released, as it has become popular, some fans have called for it to be removed to focus only on shooting. Anyone who has played Fortnite and made it to the final five has undoubtedly encountered master builders and thought that Fortnite would be more fun without so much construction.

Well, if the well-known Fortnite leaker Hypex is to be trusted, it appears that Epic Games is currently working on a “No Build” mode for Fortnite. Hypex took to Twitter to share an image of what appears to be a playlist within the Fortnite files. It’s called “No Build Duos” and it shows a Fortnite skin with a rifle overlooking La Isla.

Hypex already shared the “No Build” image at the end of October, so it’s clear that it’s been a part of the game files for a long time. It’s unclear whether or not the mode will be a limited-duration event, but most of the new playlists are only available for a limited time, so for now it’s fair to assume that it will be the same.

Although the mode itself may sound exciting, it’s best to think that it might not arrive for a while. The “no build” mode has been around for a good part of 2021 and nothing has been done with it yet. Hypex does not give any new updates on the mode or when to expect it, and is limited to reminding Fortnite players that it is underway.

Still, considering how many players have been asking for a no-build mode, it’s exciting to think that it could come soon.