

Nov 18, 2021 at 8:28 PM CET



Jose Mourinho is under a lot of pressure in the Rome, after a difficult start to the season, including a humiliating 6-1 loss to Bodo in the UEFA Conference League, the Portuguese coach is starting to be discussed on the Italian bench. Despite this, a myth of Rome, Daniele De Rossi has come out in defense of the Portuguese.

Full confidence in Mourinho

The mythical Italian midfielder did not hesitate to show his support for Mourinho and gguaranteed that at the end of the season, fans will be satisfied: “The Romans will be satisfied at the end of the season if they refrain from expelling Mourinho. “

In addition, the transalpine gave his approval to the game proposed by Mourinho: “He is one of the strongest coaches of the moment. We forget the aesthetic side of football, He’s one of the five or six most powerful coaches of all time. “

In addition, De Rossi assured that At the moment he does not feel qualified to take the reins of the Roman team: “I have Roma in my heart, but it is better to look from the outside at this moment, and not be in Mourinho’s situation. ”

At the moment, De Rossi is on the staff of the Italian national team, a team that He is not going through his best moments after not qualifying directly for the 2022 World Cup.