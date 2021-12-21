EFE.- Ómicron is already the most contagious variant of the coronavirus in the United States, where between December 12 and 18 it accounted for 73.2% of new cases, according to data published this Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Diseases (CDC).

The CDC indicated that behind omicron were the new infections by delta, so far the most active variant in the United States, which in that week was the cause of 26.6% of new infections of covid-19.

Ómicron has spread very quickly, given that in the previous seven days that ended on December 11, ómicron was behind 12.6% of infections, compared to 87% that was delta.

In some parts of that country the percentage of omicron cases in the week of December 12 to 18 is even higher than the national average and rises to more than 90% in northwestern regions, in states such as Washington, Oregon and Idaho ; and from the southeast, in places like Florida, Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina, among others.

Faced with the increase in cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks, some US cities have announced new restrictions.

In Washington DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser has imposed a new mandate to wear a face mask in closed public places starting this Tuesday and that will last until October 31, after the city experienced the highest number of daily infections since the beginning. of the pandemic.

In the case of New York, its mayor, Bill de Blasio, has not even ruled out canceling the New Year’s Eve festivities in Times Square.

