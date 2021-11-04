Social networks play a fundamental role in the way the human being is compared now, the way in which he acquires products and interacts has changed, so has how he entertains and enjoys himself, the latter has grown exponentially due to the arrival of the content creators who make use of these social networks to show everything that is important to the person, the creators have generated a large number of followers reaching the point of turning social networks into a highly profitable form of income; However, there are some limitations within the immediacy that the digital world supposes, such rules or competitions between distributors of digital platforms, this suggests that users have to choose between one and the other or waste valuable time in making some apps compatible between they; However, little by little this changes and the networks I know by obligation of the demands of the market must be more compatible and friendly with each other, therefore it is now possible to share Instagram stories on Twitter and vice versa, understand how to do it and generate a better experience within of the digital world.

The interaction between platforms must be immediate and pleasant so that the user has a total experience, this is the case in most apps; However, this did not happen with the social networks of Instagram and Twitter, since until now it will be possible to see previews of Instagram stories on Twitter.

There is something curious within this new fraternity since it was from the official Instagram account within Twitter where this new fiction was released, where it was announced that it will be possible to see previews of Instagram links.

The new update will allow you to take a link from Instagram and share it on Twitter, then a preview will appear in the form of a card on the Twitter you intend to write, which in turn will make everything more comfortable and visual for users.