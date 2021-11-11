Apple has gradually reduced the gap with Google Maps in the field of maps and GPS navigation: Apple Maps is now much more complete in Spain once the incidents come into operation. From now on it is possible alert of accidents, traffic jams and other problems on the road, even through Siri.

Google Maps is a true colossus that few can overshadow: it includes navigation, recommendations of places and even trips. With the launch of Apple Maps, iPhone users had a choice if they wanted to go from one point to another, although a basic option was missing: incidents along the way. Since they influence the planning of routes, they are essential to arrive on time and without complications.

Apple Maps already takes incidents into account

New report of incidents in route of Apple Maps

Letting users know what they were on the road was one of the features that made Waze one of the top-rated GPS apps by drivers. This social browsing ended up on Google Maps after Google’s purchase of Waze. AND the rest of GPS navigators have also been incorporating it, including Apple Maps.

If you open the Apple Maps application on your iPhone, and you are in Spain, Siri will notify you that you can now report incidents through the browser. It is possible to do it directly with Siri (through a voice command) or by selecting the incident from the browser menu.

To report a problem on the road while using the Apple Maps app, you must do the following:

Unfold the bottom of the screen by clicking on the arrow icon or pulling up.

Choose “ Report an issue “.

“. Choose what type of problem you detected on the road: accident, danger or speed control.

Apple Maps will mark the point on the road with the incident you reported. And it will take it into account for the routes planned by the servers.

Once the users are communicating the incidents Apple Maps will trace the routes depending on the problems that are detected on the roads. The application alerts you when planning a new route and you can also ask Siri if there are problems on the guided route you are following.

With Siri it is also possible to report incidents

Apple Maps already took into account the traffic situation to trace the routes, now it should offer greater precision and, also, more information on road incidents.

Via | Applesfera