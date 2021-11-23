During E3 2021 we finally got to see Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the crazy spin-off of the Bordelands saga. In this title we will distribute again shots, looting uncontrollably and getting a lot of humor, since the story will take us to a magical world that will serve to create a multitude of jokes about RPGs.

One of the great standard bearers of the genre is without a doubt Skyrim. So much so that the Anniversary Edition is already on sale giving official support to mods and today we have to talk about a very special one. Specifically the one prints all the aesthetics of the Gearbox franchise to Bethesda’s work, with a very peculiar result.

Anyone would say that we are already playing the play that will arrive in March 2022, but it is not like that. Best of all, it is not a single mod, but several created by Kanjs. In this way, we can give the appearance to each individual element of the stage, without having to do it all at the same time. You can download the different mods through this link.

The best thing is that too is compatible with the Anniversary Edition previously mentioned. We are not yet in front of the full version of this mod, as Kanjs explains that it is in beta and needs more polish to reach the level of quality that you want.

If it is for stories or mods in Skyrim, we are not going to leave empty. The developers have explained how the introduction of the title was about to be ruined by a bee, while we can already try to move with a parasail around the map.