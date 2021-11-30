President Andrés Manuel López Obrador considered that the irruption of the variant Omicron is not terriblebut rather the profound inequality in the distribution of vaccines where, for example, in Africa out of every 100 inhabitants, only 6 have been vaccinated.

At a press conference from the Old Town Hall Palace, The federal president reiterated his criticism of the UN COVAX mechanism that it has only been able to distribute, among poor countries, only 5% of vaccines.

“What is happening with the new variant is that the vaccines did not reach Africa, out of every 100 vaccinated in Africa, 6 on average. It is not that the new variant is terrible, it is that the world’s poor were abandoned.

“It turns out that to date the mechanism has distributed 5% of all the vaccines applied, it is a shame, 95% are vaccines from large laboratories,” reproached the head of the federal Executive.

Asked about the application of a third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in Mexico, the President of the Republic reported that this action is already being considered although no dates have been announced so as not to set off the alarm among citizens for the Omicron variant.

“We have it contemplated, it has not been announced because there was a lot of alarm about the new variant and we wanted to act prudently so as not to instill fear, but it is part of the plan we have, “he said.

He commented that he will continue the vaccination strategy in Mexico, especially in the nearly 280,000 small communities in the country where full coverage has not been achieved.

“As soon as possible, we have to continue vaccinating in very remote communities because considerable progress has been made in vaccination. Here in Mexico City the two doses are already almost 100%, is an example ”.

