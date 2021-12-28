The Asian firm has presented its new 12 series before the end of the year, so 2022 will start off on the right foot. In addition, these two phones will debut in the smartphone market accompanied by MIUI 13 as your default operating system alongside Android 12 , since, as we had told you before, it has also just been officially presented by the brand. Likewise, this series also comes with a CyberFocus AI-driven video recording function to improve the autofocus of your cameras. In addition, this new line will feature a Surge P1 charging chip.

However, what matters to us right now is knowing each of the characteristics of the new Xiaomi range tops . Although, with the recent leaks, there was little left to know about these two smartphones that join the high-end of the Asian developer’s catalog.

The standard Xiaomi 12

This model arrives with the same 6.28-inch AMOLED panel than the previous smartphone. This phone has a weight of 180 grams and width of 69.9 mm. Its screen has been manufactured by Samsung. In addition, it has a FHD resolution (2400 1080 pixels) with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and the colors will be 12 bits, with 1,100 nits of maximum brightness and 419 PPI.

It also has a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus coating and compatibility with HDR10 + and Dolby Vision. And not only this, but it comes with DisplayMate A +, so we will notice a major change in its touch panel.

And, how could it be otherwise, this terminal also debuts the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 accompanied by LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1. As for its battery, we will have 4500 mAh along with a 67 W fast charge, a 50 W wireless and, finally, a 10 W inverse.

If we look at its rear cameras, we will also find a module with three lenses. The main sensor is a 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 with an aperture of /1.9, along with a 13 megapixel wide angle with 123 degrees and a macro sensor with 3-7 cm focus. And, in its front camera, we find a 32 megapixel selfie camera with f / 2.2 aperture that will have ‘Stagger HDR’ a kind of beauty mode.

This smartphone also has stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon, Dolby Atmos, linear vibration motor, Wi-Fi6, 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and VC liquid cooling system.

The Pro 12 Series

The panel that this will use Pro model of the new Xiaomi series, manufactured by Samsung, is a display AMOLED that you can change its refresh rate up to 120 Hz, in order to save battery. In addition, its touch sampling frequency will be 480 Hz. And, as for the size of its display, it is 6.73 inches with a 2K resolution (3200 x 1440 pixels) and 1,500 nits of maximum brightness. Although, in this model, the colors will be 10 bits, and not 12 bits as in the standard.

This terminal, which weighs 205 grams, arrives on the market together with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, something that the Chinese brand itself had already confirmed on its own before the presentation.

Prices for the new 12 series

Although they have just been officially presented in China, it is still unknown when they will land in Spain. However, it is clear that they will arrive from 2022. In addition, for now we only know its original price, but it will help us to get an idea of ​​how much it will cost us. Of course, we must bear in mind that they will be a little more expensive, since the different taxes of our country will have to be added.

Xiaomi 12 8 GB + 128 GB: 3,699 yuan (approximately 512 euros).

Xiaomi 12 8 GB + 256 GB: 3,999 yuan (about 554 euros.

Xiaomi 12 12 GB + 256 GB: 4,399 yuan (about 609 euros).

Developing…*