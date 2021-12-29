It is not a Nintendo Switch: it is a mobile with the Razer Kishi command, now reduced at Amazon to only 55 euros | Gaming

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Playing on the mobile is common, but in many games the controls are not comfortable, although with a remote you can solve it.

Little by little, the catalog of mobile games has been expanding thanks to the increasing power of phones of all kinds. It has done it with some quite cutting-edge games, both shooters and RGP that take a great leap in quality, although with one problem: the controls.

Games like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire or Fortnite improve a lot with a mobile controller, and there are high quality ones. Probably the best of all is the Razer Kishi, which is also on sale at Amazon for only 54.99 euros.

We have been able to review this remote for Android phones (which also has a version for the iPhone) with excellent results, both for design and finishes and for quality and precision, a real luxury.



The Razer Kishi is a controller that turns your mobile into a kind of Nintendo Switch. It has a design that allows a wide variety of mobile sizes and is compatible with native or cloud games.

The gaming experience changes completely when you use this command or a similar one, and that is that it transforms your mobile into practically a portable console in the style of Nintendo Switch.

In this case, it also offers a fairly wide compatibility with devices and games, and without the need to connect it to external power sources, since it is directly connected to the USB Type C of the mobile in question.

There are other controls for Android that are also worth it, some of them with different designs than the Razer Kishi, although the ergonomics of this particular model is much better.



For the price it currently has, there are few rivals at its height, especially since it is an Amazon offer, and that is always a guarantee of quality in service and speed of delivery, even more so if you also have an Amazon Prime account.

