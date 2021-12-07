In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

FreeBuds Lipstick is Huawei ’s active noise canceling headphone bet with a design especially focused on women.

Huawei follows in its wake of product launches with some very different proposals than what we are used to, something that was missing. As an example these new headphones Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick.

These curious headphones with noise cancellation and a totally atypical design can now be purchased in the Huawei online store for 229 euros. They have free and fast shipping from Spain.



Active noise canceling 2.0 wireless headphones, comfortable design for all ears and high quality sound.

The design of these Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick is powerfully striking, and the name already told us where the shots were going. Huawei has redesigned its charging box to look like a lipstick.

In addition, the red color of the headphones adds an interesting effect both to its design and when you put them on, being quite visually impressive.

They are designed by Huawei to appeal to an obvious female audience and deluxe, looking for something different.

The FreeBuds Lipstick is a 2.0 active noise-canceling headphones, capable of identifying external noises and creating a contrary wave so that you do not hear it and you can focus on what matters most.

Feature high-resolution sound, a comfortable design for all types of ears, tactile playback controls on its temples.

The autonomy of these headphones reaches 4 hours of continuous playback, 2.5 hours when you have active noise cancellation and with its charging case it increases up to 22 hours.

get it in the Huawei online store in Spain for 229 euros with free postage and fast delivery.

If you are looking for a somewhat cheaper alternative but with the best technological quality, your Huawei FreeBuds Pro cost 119 euros on Amazon, but yes, they have silicone pads that do not suit everyone.