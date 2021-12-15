The vice of fighting with katanas, while the leaves are lifted by the wind, the black and white planes appear on the screen and blood spurts it is part of our wishes. One of the titles that does the best job in this regard is Ghost of Tsushima, with the good old Jin Sakai dealing left and right.

Now a new goal is set on the road. Presented during E3 2021, Trek to Yomi is Flying Wild Hog’s new bet. Yes, the same people who have given us the bloody saga of Shadow Warrior want to offer us absolutely spectacular landscapes, as their latest trailer shows.

Under the auspices of Devolver Digital, the work introduces us to Hiroki, uA young swordsman who swore to protect his people and to all the people he loves from any threat. The protagonist’s determination will be put to the test after failing in his promise.

Throughout the game we will be able to enjoy planes that could perfectly sneak into an Akira Kurosawa movie, seeking to offer a cinematic experience. While we advance in side scrolling we will have to face dozens of enemies using the traditional weapons of a samurai.

The soundtrack also promises to rise to the occasion when Trek to Yomi comes to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC via Steam sometime in 2022. It will also make its debut from day one on Xbox Game Pass.