Lung.mx.- The COVID-19 pandemic created challenges for the world’s health sectors; Various diseases with high incidence faced a high reduction in the development of medical treatments, as well as a delay in timely diagnosis and care.

That was the case of oncological diseases that, in our country, caused an approximate of 683 thousand 823 deaths between January and August 2020.

According to INEGI data, in the male population aged 30 to 59 who died from malignant tumors, 8% were due to lung cancer, while in the range of 60 or more it represents 11%.

In this context, Roche Mexico convened the panel “Myths and Facts: Risk Factors in Lung Cancer”, Where it was comprehensively addressed how this disease impacts the population, its incidence and the myths that exist around it.

The analysis table was made up of the doctor Victor Oyervides, an oncologist at the Hospital Universitario de Monterrey, and the doctor Marisol Arroyo Hernandez, clinical pulmonologist at the National Cancer Institute; the dialogue was moderated by doctor Isabela Rivas, medical leader for lung cancer, Roche Mexico.

The specialists agreed that it is necessary to raise awareness about the importance of treating other conditions, beyond COVID-19, and thus promote the timely detection of lung cancer and other diseases.

In addition, they discussed the importance of knowing precisely the type of lung cancer in order to define the most appropriate treatment for the patient, they agreed that it is essential to continue with the development of innovative, efficient and effective treatments such as immunotherapy, which has managed to offer a better quality of life to patients, likewise it is important to continue promoting actions focused on its prevention and timely diagnosis.

Faced with symptoms such as a cough that does not go away or worsens, chest pain often, loss of appetite and / or weight, tiredness, weakness or hoarseness, the American Cancer Society recommends attending a doctor for a check-up to rule out this condition.

RGP