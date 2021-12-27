Roberto Acevedo, a 38-year-old Mexican from Monterrey, Nuevo León, was clear – after suffering from Covid-19 with his wife – that contracting the disease in Mexico can have a higher cost than traveling to the United States and getting vaccinated.

To this must be added the fact that the vaccination program used by the Mexican government is prioritizing older adults, people with chronic diseases, and dividing by age.

“I understand that the outlook is not hopeful. I am 38 years old, right now he is doing the vaccination campaign for 50 to 60 years, which I think will take a little while there, but I think that due to the electoral issue they will be shooting doses at least at this time.

“I know people in their 60s who have not received their second dose and that worries me and I also recognize that it is not a matter for the federal government; In other words, it does not depend on them, it depends on how many vaccines are available, not on goodwill or the program established by the government ”, he said.

Several friends told Roberto about their plans and the success of their trips, so he decided to do it too. In all, about 20 people close to him have made the same kind of trip to get vaccinated.

With around 2,150 dollars (42,807 pesos), which included the flight, lodging, rental of a van and meals, Roberto traveled twice to the United States to have his two vaccines administered. The last one was received two weeks ago.

As is becoming normal in Mexico, Roberto and 8 people traveled to Corpus Cristi, United States, last March to access one of the vaccines that the neighboring country has for foreign visitors; They only gave their name and the address of the hotel where they stayed.

It was in April that US President Joe Biden ordered to states that will expand access to the vaccine to people 18 and older by April 19.

“The registration for the first dose was not done by me, it was done by one of my friends, I do not know the page on which he did it. I understand that in the registry they only ask for general (data) and they ask you for an address and a telephone number in the United States and at that moment we put those of the hotel where we were staying ”. Roberto Acevedo

In an interview with Forbes MexicoAcevedo said that he did not have any setbacks to meet his vaccination appointment despite noticing that they were tourists. He affirmed that neither the authority in the place nor the volunteers asked them for any type of identification or immigration status.

“We took longer to fill out a small form than the vaccination process itself. The volunteers, on the contrary, asked us to bring more friends to get vaccinated ”, he pointed out.

The second dose was less complicated, says Roberto, with the date of his second application he went to San Antonio, Texas the day before, and while walking in a shopping center he found a vaccination post.

With his name and phone number, he was assigned a QR code to validate his second dose at a Walmart.

“It is very accessible, they don’t ask you anything, they don’t even check your name, and I must tell you, then later you saw that I was a Mexican who was just going to get vaccinated.”

Asked about the criticism that exists in Mexico and the United States about vaccination tourism, Roberto considered that he did not do wrong since the doses of the immunizer he received did not leave any American unprotected.

On the contrary, he explained, in that country there is great skepticism about the effectiveness of the vaccine, which is why the population does not come to be immunized.

“What I think is that if where I am they do not offer me that facility, I will look for it wherever there is, I am aware that my vaccine could affect the availability of someone who has the right, but the truth is that the influx is minimal, I am sure that there was not a person behind me who was left without a vaccine ”. Roberto Acevedo.

In Mexico there is still no date for people under 40 years of age (the age of Roberto Acevedo) to be vaccinated; in fact, they have not yet finished immunizing adults over 60 years of age, who belong to the first phase of vaccination.

* This note was originally published on April 29, 2021.

