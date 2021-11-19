Each look We fall in love with Tamara Falcó, but the style she chose yesterday to visit The Hormiguero it’s on another level. The socialite He has conquered us with a black suit that, far from being boring, stands out thanks to the details that make the difference. A outfit which ranks among our favorites to emulate this holiday season.





Falcó has chosen a suit from the Spanish firm Victoria Colección. The combo consists of a beautiful aMerican tailored in crepe with a tuxedo collar and well-defined shoulder straps that plays with the shine and matte of the fabric itself. According to the firm, this piece is handmade in Spain and has a price of 195 euros. A somewhat high price compared to low-cost, but it is a timeless garment that we could wear on countless occasions.

Tamara has completed the look with high-waisted trousers with a waistband, made in black crepe with a straight cut and ankle length from the same firm. A model that cost 85 euros and is now reduced to 42.50 euros. To cover the torso, a simple tight black top that draws a flattering neckline in which we see two gold medal necklaces of different lengths. At the foot, the socialite She has worn black satin Luis Onofre high-heeled shoes.





Lastly, we can’t put the choice aside beauty. Tamara looks gorgeous with a low polished ponytail parted in the middle and a natural makeup that frames the look and leaves the lips in tone nude. An easy make-up and hairstyle to do at home that we can copy without too many complications.





Crepe tailored jacket with a tuxedo collar and marked shoulders from Victoria. 195 euros.





High-waisted trousers with a waistband, made in black crepe with a straight cut and length at Victoria’s ankle. 85 euros , 42.50 euros.





Shoes in black satin, with a 10-centimeter heel and ankle strap with jewel detail in the shape of a leopard by Luis Onofre.

Photographs | El Hormiguero, Victoria Collection, Luis Onofre