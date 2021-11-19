Each look We fall in love with Tamara Falcó, but the style she chose yesterday to visit The Hormiguero it’s on another level. The socialite He has conquered us with a black suit that, far from being boring, stands out thanks to the details that make the difference. A outfit which ranks among our favorites to emulate this holiday season.

tamara falcó

Falcó has chosen a suit from the Spanish firm Victoria Colección. The combo consists of a beautiful aMerican tailored in crepe with a tuxedo collar and well-defined shoulder straps that plays with the shine and matte of the fabric itself. According to the firm, this piece is handmade in Spain and has a price of 195 euros. A somewhat high price compared to low-cost, but it is a timeless garment that we could wear on countless occasions.

Tamara has completed the look with high-waisted trousers with a waistband, made in black crepe with a straight cut and ankle length from the same firm. A model that cost 85 euros and is now reduced to 42.50 euros. To cover the torso, a simple tight black top that draws a flattering neckline in which we see two gold medal necklaces of different lengths. At the foot, the socialite She has worn black satin Luis Onofre high-heeled shoes.

Tamara Falcó has designed this jewelry collection for Tous that will never go out of style

tamara falcó

Lastly, we can’t put the choice aside beauty. Tamara looks gorgeous with a low polished ponytail parted in the middle and a natural makeup that frames the look and leaves the lips in tone nude. An easy make-up and hairstyle to do at home that we can copy without too many complications.

Read:  Bobbi Brown and Ulla Johnson team up again to create one of the most beautiful makeup collections of the fall

Tamara Falcó has the ideal jacket to wear with party looks and combines it with Zara pants

tamara falcó

Crepe tailored jacket with a tuxedo collar and marked shoulders from Victoria. 195 euros.

Victoria Cristina 16 12 202001122 1250x1800

High-waisted trousers with a waistband, made in black crepe with a straight cut and length at Victoria’s ankle. 85 euros, 42.50 euros.

Luis Onofre

Shoes in black satin, with a 10-centimeter heel and ankle strap with jewel detail in the shape of a leopard by Luis Onofre.

Photographs | El Hormiguero, Victoria Collection, Luis Onofre