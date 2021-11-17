Paula Echevarría He has left us looks ideal in Paris. Military, sailor, sophisticated style coats outfits at night … The actress is already back and one of her bets this week of relaxation in Madrid has been this look schoolgirl style.

Paula dares with everything, and also always bets on the latest fashion. That is why I could not miss seeing her with the trend bradigan: the cardigan and knit top sets to wear this Fall-Winter 2021-2022, and the next version of the classic twin-set. PBut this style also has an extra: it also has the matching skirt. The most!

Paula Echevarría is in Paris and we love her look





Paula Echevarría has opted for a lookazo of three pieces that you will want to have in your wardrobe: top, mini-skirt of tables and cardigan in navy blue and white checkered pattern. A set of Primark very flattering and that is sweeping the brand’s stores low cost, as we anticipated a few days ago.





A outfit that the actress has combined with white high boots Stradivarius and bag in the same shade of Valentino.





Top 11 euros

Mini skirt 13 euros

Cardigan 17 euros

