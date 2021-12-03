Paco Leon He is one of the most popular Spanish actors today, although throughout his career he has also managed to function as a screenwriter and director. He will soon release ‘Mamá o papa’, his new job behind the cameras, but now he has wanted to remember a film in which his involvement was much greater to remember an aspect of ‘Kiki, love is made’ that was much commented on in the moment of its premiere, although I have no doubt that it would have been much more so if it reached theaters today

I mean the plot of ‘Kiki, love is made’ which addressed sleepiness, in which a character basically drugged his wife and raped her on several occasions. León himself has recognized through his Instagram account that he was wrong and is ashamed of it in an extensive message that you will find below:

“KIKI” is a film that I directed in 2016. A remake of an Australian film with different stories where it tries to normalize different sexual affiliations and treat the diversity of erotic practices. I think it is very funny and interesting and overall I am very proud of it. But there is one of the stories where a man drugs his wife to have sex with her, of course without her consent. Although we try to motivate the characters, it is unforgivable to have romanticized a systematic rape. I am sorry I did not have the sensitivity at that time to deal with the subject and have frivolized with it. It is not easy to admit that you screwed up in the past now that it is not relevant. But I think it is relevant. That we all have a responsibility with what we do and the values ​​that we transmit. And that with the best of intentions you realize that you are also collaborating in the culture of rape. I am ashamed of it and I thank the people who have made me see it. I promise to keep working and learning.

It has always been said that rectify is wise and I have no doubt that León did not at the time see the problem of that plot of ‘Kiki, love is made’ and that with the passage of time he has seen that it was simply a mistake.

For my part, I confess that something similar happened to me as a spectator, since at first it seemed like a risky bet that was to some extent well resolved, perhaps influenced by how well I was having a good time with the film, but thinking about it later is of course it is an important blur. What do you think about it?