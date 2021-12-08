The president of the Senate Board of Directors, Olga Sánchez Cordero, pointed out that it is inappropriate for the upper house to present a constitutional controversy against the decree of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in which it is declared that the works of the federal government are considered security matters. national.

“In such virtue, from the technical perspective, the presentation of a constitutional controversy is inadmissible, since, in my opinion, the principle of grievance with respect to the Senate is non-existent. The foregoing does not imply that the agreement cannot be subject to judicial review, ”the legislator wrote on her social networks.

In addition, he explained that probably other constitutional bodies, entities, powers and bodies “under the perspective of legitimate interest and the existence of a principle of affectation, could find reasons to file a constitutional controversy.”

The legislator, who was Secretary of the Interior in the first half of the current administration, pointed out that the presidency of the Senate represents unity, which implies listening to all voices, respecting legal processes and making decisions with legal and not political support.

Two weeks ago, President López Obrador issued a decree in which he lists all the infrastructure works of his government as matters of public interest and national security, as well as any project that is considered a priority for the development of Mexico.

The decree indicates that the projects that may be declared as fundamental for their execution are those in the sectors of communications, telecommunications, customs, border, hydraulic, water, environment, tourism, health, railways, railways in all their modalities energy, ports and airports.

