The surprise was huge when we found out that Scarlett Johansson he had sued Marvel for breach of contract. It was estimated that the actress could have lost up to 50 million dollars for the premiere of ‘Black Widow’, but Disney It did not take long to fight back. Finally, an agreement valued at 40 million dollars was reached and now the actress has opened up about it.

Johansson has commented to The Associated Press what is important you know what is your worth and the need to fight for yourself, highlighting that something is changing in show business and that at the time it might have ended up on a blacklist for what it did:

I think it is important to know what you are worth and stand up for yourself. I have been working for a long time, it has been almost 30 years, and lately a lot of things have changed. I think before I would have felt like “oh my god, if I defend myself, maybe I won’t go back to work and they put me on some kind of blacklist” Luckily the landscape is changing, and, honestly, I think it’s really important if this happens in such a large and universal industry if I I lead the change I open the way.

“Know your worth and stand up for yourself.” Scarlett Johansson speaks out at an @am_cinematheque event honoring her nearly two months after settling her lawsuit against Disney over her “Black Widow” pay. pic.twitter.com/d76WV0aesM – AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 1, 2021

In fact, fighting for what I thought was fair seems like in the end it will not affect his relationship with Disney and Marvel in the leastAs the film about Tower of Terror, the best attraction in Disney’s theme parks, continues, which was underway before all that happened and it also seems that Johansson is going to return to the MCU, although as a producer, in a project yet to be revealed.

We will see if there are more interpreters who choose to follow this path if they find themselves in a similar situation, but what the example of Johansson has made clear is that do not be afraid to do it. At least not if you’re a big Hollywood star …